16-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide Ahead Of Sister’s Wedding In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Prdesh): A 16-year-old boy died by suicide under Govindpura police station limits on Sunday, weeks before his sister’s wedding scheduled for June 18.

The deceased was identified as Karan, a resident of Anna Nagar. According to family members, Karan had spoken to his father and sister over the phone on Sunday morning before taking the extreme step.

His father, Mohar Singh, said the family was at their other house in Ashoka Garden at the time of the incident. Karan called them and said, “Sorry, I will not be able to attend the wedding.” The family tried calling him again, but he did not answer.

When the family reached their house in Anna Nagar, they found Karan hanging inside a room.

Karan had studied up to Class 9 and worked with a milk agency.

Govindpura police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The body was later handed over to the family.

Govindpura police station in-charge Avdhesh Singh Tomar said the reason behind the suicide was not yet known.