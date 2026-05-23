Twisha Sharma Death Case: Bhopal Police Seek 7-Day Remand Of Accused Samarth Singh; Sent For Medical Examination Before Court Appearance | Video | file pic / X ANI

Bhopal: Bhopal Police is seeking a seven-day remand of Samarth Singh, husband of deceased Twisha Sharma and the prime accused in her death case, officials informed on Saturday. After Singh was taken into custody from Jabalpur, police also asserted that three notices had been served to his mother and a former judge, Giribala Singh.

Addressing a press conference, Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar said Samarth Singh would first undergo a medical examination before being produced in court.

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"First, we will get his medical done and file a PR (Personal Recognisance Bond) from the Court. We will ask for seven days' remand. He was brought in quite late at night. Some procedures still take time. We'll interrogate him further, and only then can we say anything. When he is questioned in detail, if something comes to light that someone sheltered him, action will be taken against them as well," Kumar said.

Explaining the arrest, Kumar said Samarth Singh had attempted to surrender before a court in Jabalpur, but police took him into custody after the court refused to allow the surrender.

"He had come to the court in Jabalpur to surrender, but the court refused to let him surrender. Meanwhile, my team was also there. Then, my team took him into custody with the help of the Jabalpur police team," he said.

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On reports that AIIMS Delhi had not yet received any letter regarding a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma's body, Kumar said the court had written to the General Administration Department (GAD), and efforts were underway to bring a medical team from AIIMS Delhi to Bhopal.

"This Court has written to the General Administration Department (GAD). We are coordinating with the GAD and trying to get the team to arrive as soon as possible. The GAD is also doing its work there, and we are also in touch with the GAD. A team from AIIMS Delhi will come to Bhopal," he said.

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Responding to Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh's denial of receiving three police notices, Kumar maintained that notices had been served and said the police were following due process.

"We've issued three notices to her. Now she is denying it, that's a different matter. But we served notices. She is accused of heinous offences. There is no anomaly. Our effort is to investigate her as soon as possible. We have to follow a procedure. We have also put a notice for the cancellation of anticipatory bail in court. There are no lapses. We conducted our investigation impartially and in a completely fair manner, and everything is on record," he said.

Read Also Twisha Sharma Case: Advocate Husband Samarth Singh Barred From Legal Practice

Advocate Gyanendra Sharma, legal counsel of Giribala Singh has in turn said the family had cooperated whenever police approached them.

"We will present our side. The court will do its job. Whenever the police has come to see us, we have met them. They will ask for remand and we will oppose it," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, police are expected to shortly take the accused Samarth Singh out from Katara Hills police station in Bhopal for medical examination, following which he will be produced before a court.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)