Twisha Sharma Case: Advocate Husband Samarth Singh Barred From Legal Practice

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday suspended advocate Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect over allegations linked to the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, within months of their marriage in Bhopal.

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According to reports, the BCI said an FIR has been registered for alleged dowry death, cruelty and allied offences, and noted that Singh is allegedly absconding and not cooperating with the investigation.

The council said the allegations are grave and affect the dignity and public image of the legal profession.

The setback to Singh came after he approached a Jabalpur court to surrender in the case. However, the court asked him to surrender in Bhopal.

Read Also Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Reaches Jabalpur Court To Surrender After 10 Days

Meanwhile, police have increased the cash reward from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 for information leading to Singh's arrest and also approached the court seeking revocation of his passport.