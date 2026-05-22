Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Reaches Jabalpur Court To Surrender After 10 Days | X @HateDetectors

Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, appeared before a Jabalpur court to surrender 10 days after the 33-year-old was found dead on May 12. Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills.

Samarth Singh is present at the Jabalpur District Court but has not yet surrendered, and no discussions have been held with the judge regarding his surrender, his lawyer Jaideep Kaurav said, adding that it remains unclear whether he will surrender in Jabalpur or elsewhere.

Police had announced a reward of ₹30,000 for information leading to the arrest of her husband, Samarth. The reward amount was later increased from ₹10,000 amid mounting pressure on the police. Authorities had also approached the court seeking the revocation of Samarth's passport.

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The body of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on May 12, has been preserved in the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal at a temperature of -4°C since her post-mortem examination was conducted on May 13.

The District and Sessions Court in Bhopal had directed the police to verify whether facilities capable of preserving bodies at ultra-low temperatures were available at other advanced medical institutions or metropolitan cities in Madhya Pradesh, following concerns regarding long-term preservation.

Addressing the issue, AIIMS Bhopal's Dr Ketan Mehra said the institute possesses adequate preservation facilities and that maintaining the body at -4°C is sufficient for extended storage. He stated that Twisha Sharma's body remains safely preserved in the mortuary under these conditions.

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Echoing the view, Dr D.K. Satpathi, former head of the medicolegal department at Gandhi Medical College, said a body stored at -4°C does not decompose and can remain preserved for several months. According to him, Twisha's body is secure and can be maintained in its current state for up to six months.

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma's family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in what they described as the suspicious death of their daughter. In an emotional appeal circulated via email, X and other social media platforms, the family alleged that the circumstances surrounding her death were questionable and claimed the investigation may have been influenced by individuals who consider themselves "above the law."

Read Also Twisha Sharma Case: Government Begins Process For CBI Enquiry

Seeking a fair and transparent probe, the family urged the Prime Minister to facilitate three key measures: transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), permitting a second post-mortem examination, and ensuring direct oversight by the Supreme Court.

The family also noted that some of Twisha's siblings serve in the Indian Army and have dedicated their lives to the nation, while alleging that individuals named in the case were attempting to use their influence within the system to evade a fair investigation.