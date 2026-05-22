Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-In-Law Giribala Calls Viral 'Character' Audio ‘Framed’; Asserts She Has No Problem With CBI Probe- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh dismissed her alleged viral audio clip with Twisha's brother Major Harshit Sharma as 'framed' and 'doctored'.

She said that she has not even seen the videos and audio clips circulating on social media, where she could be heard assassinating Twisha's character in conversation with Harshit.

She said her lawyer has submitted an application seeking seizure of the mobile phones involved so the authenticity of the clips can be examined.

Speaking to media persons, Giribala Singh alleged that Twisha Sharma’s family was influencing the police investigation. She claimed that she now feels "Begana" (like a stranger) in her own city and said she had no objection if the case was handed over to the CBI.

During the interaction, Singh questioned the police action at her residence and said officials entered her house without proper notice. “How can they enter my house like this without informing me?” she said while referring to her legal rights.

Watch the video below :

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law, retired judge Giri Bala Singh, says, "...The first WhatsApp notice came yesterday after I left for Jabalpur. I have my legal rights... Everyday, they sat right here in front of me and took the statement of the peon. They… pic.twitter.com/pKn9PVJDyG — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2026

When reporters mentioned that police had claimed notices were already issued, she replied that the notice had arrived only a day earlier.

VIDEO | Bhopal: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh along with her lawyer Enosh George, leaves from her residence.



Madhya Pradesh government has proposed to transfer Twisha Sharma death case to CBI.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/JoX74h30Bl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2026

Singh further alleged that the investigating agency was working under pressure from Twisha Sharma’s family.

Responding to questions regarding the demand for a CBI probe, Giribala Singh said she had no objection to a central investigation. When asked about her lawyer moving court for anticipatory bail, she defended the legal process and said she was exercising her legal rights.

During the media interaction, Singh also reacted to allegations regarding calls made to senior officials after Twisha’s death. She said acquaintances and people known to the family naturally contacted them to offer support and condolences after the incident.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Deceased Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, left from her residence along with her advocate, Enosh George Carlo pic.twitter.com/1Y45n65KrX — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2026

At one point, Giribala Singh expressed anger over the way she was being treated during the investigation and asked, “Why am I being treated like a terrorist?”

Police are currently investigating allegations of dowry harassment and suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.