Twisha Sharma Death Case: AUDIO Of Mother-In-Law Questioning Twisha's Character Sparks Fresh Row; ₹30K Reward Announced For Absconding Husband

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh controversy has emerged in the Twisha Sharma case after an alleged audio conversation between Twisha’s mother-in-law, retired judge Giri Bala Singh, and her brother Major Harshit Sharma surfaced online.

In the audio recording, the two can reportedly be heard arguing over questions allegedly asked to Twisha about her past relationships and personal life after marriage.

During the conversation, Giri Bala Singh is allegedly heard saying that “promiscuity can be a habit” while defending her questions about Twisha’s past and future conduct in marriage.

Incontrovertible evidence of how Twisha Sharma was abused and maligned by her husband and his mother emerges on tape.



Imagine a mother in law who asks her daughter in law about her sexual history, former partners, accusing her of promiscuity- and comparing her to a prostitute,… pic.twitter.com/t2SlIUwGli — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 20, 2026

The audio also allegedly contains remarks in which the retired judge says she had worked in Reshampura area of Gwalior and had “worked with prostitutes.”

She further allegedly says that “some people sell their bodies and then climb the social ladder.” According to the recording, Twisha had also complained that her husband Samarth Singh used abusive words against her, including calling her a “prostitute.”

In a shocking exclusive, MOJO STORY has accessed the last known phone recording linked to the Twisha Sharma death case, recorded on the phone of her brother, Major Harshit. In the explosive audio, Twisha’s mother-in-law is allegedly heard character assassinating her… pic.twitter.com/lT1AbgmjdQ — Mojo Story (@themojostory) May 20, 2026

The recording further suggests that there were doubts within the family regarding Twisha’s relationships before marriage. In the audio, Major Harshit Sharma is heard objecting strongly to the nature of the questions asked to his sister. “How can you ask this to your own daughter-in-law?” he reportedly says during the heated exchange.

Replying to him, Giri Bala Singh allegedly says it was her “right” to question her daughter-in-law and adds that “promiscuous behaviour after marriage” would not be accepted.

Reward Of 30K For Absconding Husband

Meanwhile, the Bhopal Police has increased the reward for information on absconding accused Samarth Singh to Rs 30,000. Police said he is wanted in connection with a dowry harassment case registered at Katara Hills Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

This recording reveals a conversation between Twisha Sharma ’s brother and Giribala Singh. The conversation reveals that

-That Twisha was being tortured

-She had left the husband’s home to go her parents but then returned

-Her character was being questioned by her husband and… pic.twitter.com/tqm2aks7PO — mini (@perfectminz) May 21, 2026

Officials said the earlier reward of Rs 10,000 was cancelled and increased after the accused could not be traced. Six police teams are currently searching for him, while authorities are also working on issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC).

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, married Samarth Singh of Bhopal in December 2025. Her family has accused her in-laws of mentally harassing her and demanding dowry. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the allegations. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier assured the family of full support from the state government.