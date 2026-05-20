Twisha Sharma Death Case: 'Case Being Mishandled, Her Body Is Worsening At AIIMS-Bhopal,' Alleges Advocate Ankur Pandey, Demands Re-Postmortem At AIIMS Delhi-- VIDEO

Twisha Sharma Death Case: 'Case Has Been Mishandled,' Says Advocate Ankur Pandey, Demand Re-Postmortem At AIIMS Delhi -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha Sharma’s family, on Wednesday, alleged that the investigation into the death case was being mishandled and influenced.

Speaking to the media, Pandey claimed that attempts were being made to affect the investigation process at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal.

"The investigative agencies have mishandled this case. They try to influence things at AIIMS Bhopal... They are trying every possible way to contaminate the procedure of AIIMS and the investigation only with the intention to weaken the case... Why didn't AIIMS ask for the lecture... The situation of the body is worsening every single day. AIIMS has also said that they do not have such facilities to preserve the body for such a long time,” he said.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Twisha Sharma death case | Advocate Ankur Pandey says, "The investigative agencies have mishandled this case. They try to influce things at AIIMS Bhopal... They are trying every possible way to contaminate the procedure of AIIMS and the… pic.twitter.com/oARXjKuK3m — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

He further added, “However, solely due to the influence wielded (by the accused), circumstances of this nature have arisen. That is precisely why we have requested that the examination (re post-mortem) be conducted at AIIMS, Delhi. We believe that all the requisite facilities are available there to ensure the body is properly preserved.”

Pandey further said the family wants a detailed medical examination to determine the nature of injuries found on the body and whether they occurred before death.

He also raised questions over the reported height mentioned in records. According to him, Twisha Sharma’s modelling profile and personal statements showed her height to be around 172 to 173 cm, while AIIMS records allegedly mentioned it as 161 cm.

He claimed such discrepancies raised concerns about the direction of the investigation.

Vardi Welfare Society holds protest

VIDEO | Bhopal: Vardi Foundation founder and Retd. Major General Shyam Shrivastava pays tribute at Shaurya Smarak, ahead of taking out bike rally over Twisha Sharma Death case.



Retd. Major General Shyam Shrivastava says, “We are saying that there is still time... a completely… pic.twitter.com/logoVRhkSu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the members of the Vardi Welfare Society took out a protest march from Shaurya Smarak.

During the protest, retired Major General Shyam Shrivastava demanded a second postmortem and said the investigation should be shifted outside Bhopal if a fair probe is not possible.

Protesters also planned to meet the Governor, Chief Minister and DGP.