Twisha Sharma Death Case: Vardi Foundation Protesters Submit Memorandums At DGP Office, Raj Bhavan; Take Out Bike Rally To CM House In Bhopal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death case of Twisha Sharma has turned into a nationwide protest, with people in different cities coming out on roads demanding justice for her.

Members of the Vardi Welfare Society on Wednesday carried out a protest march in Bhopal demanding justice in the Twisha Sharma death case on Wednesday.

Watch video below :

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Vardi Social Welfare Foundation members led by Army Veteran Major General Shyam Shrivastava (Retd.) organised a bike rally to show their stance on the Bhopal dowry death case of Twisha Sharma. pic.twitter.com/gNYnBVcZkD — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

The group first gathered at Shaurya Smarak, where tributes were paid to martyrs, before marching through the city and submitting memorandums to the DGP office and Raj Bhavan. The protesters later headed towards the Chief Minister’s House as part of their protest.

Speaking during the protest, Vardi Foundation founder and Retd. Major General Shyam Shrivastava, said there was still time for authorities to ensure a completely fair investigation. He demanded a second post-mortem and said that if an impartial probe was not possible in Bhopal, the investigation should be shifted elsewhere. He added that the truth should come out through a proper investigation and action should be taken based on the findings. Shrivastava also said that protesters would meet the Governor, Chief Minister and DGP during the rally.

Watch video below :

VIDEO | Bhopal: Vardi Foundation founder and Retd. Major General Shyam Shrivastava pays tribute at Shaurya Smarak, ahead of taking out bike rally over Twisha Sharma Death case.



Retd. Major General Shyam Shrivastava says, “We are saying that there is still time... a completely… pic.twitter.com/logoVRhkSu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2026

Former Major General Shyam Sundar Shrivastava, who was part of the march, said the case did not appear to be a normal death and alleged that the investigation was not being carried out fairly. He also said that no one should be treated differently because of a military or judicial background.

भोपाल, मध्य प्रदेश: ट्विशा के लिए न्याय की मांग करते हुए, रिटायर्ड मेजर जनरल श्याम श्रीवास्तव ने भोपाल में पूर्व सैनिकों के एक संगठन का नेतृत्व करते हुए शौर्य स्मारक से DGP कार्यालय तक बाइक रैली निकाली। pic.twitter.com/cn3TenmSjh — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) May 20, 2026

The “Justice for Twisha Sharma” campaign is now spreading beyond Bhopal, with protests and candle marches being organised in different cities. Twisha’s relatives, friends and former colleagues recently held a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding justice and a fair investigation in the case.

In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where Twisha’s family has roots, hundreds of people took part in a candle march on Monday night. People carried placards and posters while demanding strict action.

A prayer meeting was also organised at Indira University, Pune, where Twisha had studied.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: On the Twisha Sharma death case, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar says, "Family members came to me and submitted an application. I had just said that the police has no objection to another post mortem. We had made their application a part of our… pic.twitter.com/9mNmtgg7r0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2026

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her marriage. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment and foul play. Police have registered a case and formed an SIT to investigate the matter.