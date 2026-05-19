Bhopal Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Alleges Influence, Demands Fair Probe As Campaign Spreads Nationwide

Twisha's Death Case: Family Alleges Influence, Demands Fair Probe As Campaign Spreads Nationwide | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twisha Sharma’s family on Tuesday countered the allegations made by her mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh. At a press conference, the family accused Singh of influencing the investigation and attempting to malign Twisha’s character after her death.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, demanded the cancellation of Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail and alleged that the police were failing to act impartially.

“She is defaming my daughter even after her death. Police look helpless before Giribala Singh,” Navnidhi Sharma said. He also questioned the first post-mortem report and demanded action against the doctor who conducted it.

The family alleged that statements of the domestic help and people who reportedly brought down Twisha’s body were never recorded by the police. Navnidhi Sharma said the family’s demand for a second post-mortem was being suppressed, which is why they had not yet performed Twisha’s last rites.

“That body is hiding many truths,” he said. He added that the media should stand with the victim’s family instead of giving a platform to the other side. “Now I feel as if I am the suspect,” he said emotionally.

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, alleged that the first call to the police was made by the victim’s family and not by Singh. Referring to recent footage, he claimed Giribala Singh appeared calm despite claiming she was trying to save Twisha. “She had complete knowledge of the judiciary and could contact the police. Why did she not make that call?” he questioned.

He further alleged that it took three days for the FIR to be registered while anticipatory bail applications from the other side was filed before the FIR on May 15. Major Harshit Sharma also claimed that unidentified people were threatening his family, including his father, even inside the court.

A major protest march will be organised by Vardi Welfare Society to demand justice for Twisha. The march will begin from Shaurya Smarak, where tributes will be paid to martyrs, before proceeding to the Chief Minister's House, Police Headquarters and Raj Bhavan to submit memorandums.

Former Major General Shyam Sundar Shrivastava said the case did not appear to be a normal death and alleged that the investigation lacked neutrality. He also said that no one was above the law, irrespective of a military or judicial background.

The Justice for Twisha Sharma campaign is now gaining momentum outside Bhopal. Twisha’s cousin and colleagues organised a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to demand justice.

As the family has ties to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of people took part in a candle march on Monday night, carrying placards and posters while seeking strict action in the case. Family members in different cities, along with Twisha’s friends, fellow students, and former colleagues, are posting and reposting her old videos and photographs online while demanding justice for her.

A prayer meeting was also organised at Indira University, Pune, where Twisha had studied. Students, friends, and well-wishers from across the country joined virtually to pay tribute to her and demanded justice.

Lookout circular for Samarth

Police will soon issue a lookout circular against Samarth Singh to stop him from leaving the country. Police officials said a letter had also been forwarded for the suspension of his passport.