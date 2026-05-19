 Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Moves Bhopal Court Seeking Second Postmortem
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Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Moves Bhopal Court Seeking Second Postmortem

The family of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who died at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, has approached a local court seeking a second postmortem. Lawyer Anurag Shrivastava said the plea was filed before a magistrate after relatives alleged injuries were inflicted on the 33-year-old before her death.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Moves Bhopal Court Seeking Second Postmortem
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Moves Bhopal Court Seeking Second Postmortem | X

Bhopal: The family of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, has moved a Bhopal court with an application for a second postmortem, the family's lawyer said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired district additional judge (ADJ) with dowry death and harassment. The husband is absconding.

"We have moved an application for a second postmortem of Twisha before the concerned magistrate in Bhopal," the family's lawyer Anurag Shrivastava said.

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The family has been alleging that Twisha's body had injuries inflicted before her death.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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