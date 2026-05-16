Twisha Sharma Case: Special Investigation Team Formed, Family Demands Probe Outside MP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma has now been handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the directions of police commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

The six-member SIT to be headed by ACP Misrod Rajnish Kashyap Kaul includes Katara Hills police station incharge Sunil Dubey and two sub-inspectors.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the SIT has been constituted for a detailed and impartial investigation into the case.

Twisha Sharma, wife of Samarth Singh and daughter-in-law of retired district judge and District Consumer Forum Bench-2 chairperson Giribala Singh was found dead on the terrace of her house in Bagh Mugalia Extension on Tuesday night.

The victim’s family registered protest over the bail order and has refused to take body even four days after Twisha’s death. They allege that Twisha was murdered and did not commit suicide as alleged.

Relative Saurabh Sharma said no lawyer in Bhopal was willing to take up the case due to influence of the accused. The family has demanded that the investigation be transferred outside Madhya Pradesh, alleging threats and misconduct during court proceedings.

Efforts are underway to trace absconding accused Samarth Singh with raids being conducted at his house, office and other possible hideouts, police said.

Second PM likely at AIIMS Delhi

The family has also questioned the credibility of post-mortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal and has demanded that a fresh post-mortem be conducted at AIIMS Delhi. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said an application seeking post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi had been received from the family and was under consideration.