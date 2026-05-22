Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Govt Allows CBI Probe After Family Accuses Mother-In-Law & Retd Judge Giribala Singh Of Influencing Case

Twisha Sharma’s Case: Government Removes Giribala Singh As Consumer Forum President | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Home Department, on Friday, issued a notification allowing a CBI probe into the Twisha Sharma death case.

Earlier on Thursday, the police headquarters prepared the proposal and sent it to the home department, paving the way for the state government's notification on the CBI enquiry.

The Home Department, in the notification, gave its consent to the Sharma family's plea, stating that the Central Bureau of Investigation will conduct a detailed probe into the controversial Twisha Sharma death.

Family members of Twisha Sharma met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday and demanded to institute a CBI inquiry into the death of their daughter.

CM Yadav assured full assistance from the state government and that they will leave no stone unturned to bring justice for the family.

Swiftly moving on the CM’s instructions, the crime investigation department prepared the proposal, which was sent to the home department following the DGP’s approval.

The state government issued the notification and will send it to the government of India.

The Central Government will further forward the notification to the CBI, following which the agency will start the probe.

Twisha Sharma Death Case:

Twisha, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Barely five months after her marriage, she was found dead at her in-law's residence on May 12. Her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

Katara Hills police have registered a case against her husband, Samarth, and mother-in-law, Giribala. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter.

The family also accused Giribala of using her powerful connections in Bhopal to influence the case; thus, they demanded an unbiased probe by a central agency like the CBI.

Now, the case will be investigated from scratch by the CBI.