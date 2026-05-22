Twisha Sharma Case: Government Begins Process For CBI Enquiry | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters has prepared a proposal related to the death of Twisha Sharma and sent it to the Home Department so that the state government can issue a notification for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Twisha's family members met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and demanded a CBI enquiry into their daughter's death.

The Chief Minister assured the family that the state government stood with them and would ensure justice.

Acting swiftly on the Chief Minister's instructions, the Crime Investigation Department prepared the proposal, which was sent to the Home Department after receiving the Director General of Police's approval.

The state government will now issue the notification and send it to the Government of India.

The Government of India will then forward the notification to the CBI, which will act accordingly in the matter.

Giribala seeks seizure of Twisha's family's mobile phones, SIM cards

Retired district judge Giribala Singh on Thursday submitted an application in a district court in Bhopal seeking directions to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Twisha Sharma case to seize the mobile phones and SIM cards of Twisha's family members.

In the application, Singh sought seizure of the mobile phones and SIM cards of Navnidhi Sharma and Rekha Sharma, parents of Twisha, along with Harshit and Rashi, Twisha's brother and sister-in-law.

The application stated that all four mobile phones should be sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. It further alleged that certain WhatsApp chats appeared to have been tampered with and sought the seizure of audio clips and WhatsApp chats from the source.

The application also stated that CCTV footage had been provided to police by the firm where cameras were installed. It added that the DVR was seized in the presence of Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh.