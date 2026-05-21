Twisha Sharma's Death Case: Bodies Remain Preserved For Six Months At -4°C | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies remain preserved for up to six months if kept at -4°C and do not decay, according to medicolegal experts. The body of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide, has been kept in the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal at -4°C since May 13 following a postmortem examination. She died on May 12.

The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, had asked police to ascertain whether ultra-low temperature preservation facilities were available at other higher medical institutions or metropolitan cities in Madhya Pradesh after concerns were raised over preserving the body.

Dr Ketan Mehra of AIIMS said, “The best facilities are available at the mortuary here. Bodies are kept at -4°C and remain preserved. Twisha Sharma’s body is currently kept in the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal at -4°C, which is sufficient to preserve a body for a longer duration.”

Dr DK Satpathi, former director of the medicolegal department at GMC, said, “A body remains preserved at -4°C and will not decay. The body of Twisha Sharma has been kept in the mortuary at AIIMS at -4°C, so it is safe and will remain preserved for the next six months.”