Case Filed Against Hindu Outfit Members For Ransacking Hotel Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police on Wednesday registered a case against members of a Hindu organisation for allegedly creating a ruckus at a hotel while accusing it of promoting ‘love jihad’.

According to a complaint filed by hotel owner Rajkumar Verma, whose hotel is located on Marwadi Road, a group of 10 to 15 people led by individuals identified as Bhanu Hindu and Ravi entered the hotel on Monday afternoon.

Verma alleged that the group claimed a Muslim youth had brought a Hindu woman to the hotel and insisted on searching the premises.

The complainant alleged that the group entered rooms, searched the hotel without authorisation and scattered belongings. However, no objectionable activity or suspicious person was found during the search.

Verma stated in his complaint that the incident damaged the reputation of his hotel and his personal image in the business community.

Personnel from Kotwali police station also reached the spot during the incident. Police officials said a case had been registered against the suspects under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway.