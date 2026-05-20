2 Women Sexually Exploited In Separate Cases; One Suspect Held In Bhopal

Bhopal News: College Student Sexually Exploited, Forced Into Marriage | Free Pik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were allegedly sexually exploited in separate cases under the Awadhpuri and Khajuri Sadak police station limits. Police registered cases and arrested one suspect.

In the first case, Awadhpuri police arrested Aditya Singh Thakur for allegedly sexually exploiting a divorced woman for nearly two years on the false promise of marriage.

According to police, the 27-year-old complainant, who works in a private firm, met Thakur at a city pub two years ago.

Their friendship turned into a relationship, during which Thakur allegedly established physical relations with her on multiple occasions. The woman recently began pressuring him for marriage, but he kept avoiding the issue.

A few days ago, Thakur allegedly called her to a hotel, where he assaulted the complainant after an argument over the issue, following which she approached the police.

In another case registered at Khajuri Sadak police station, a 32-year-old woman accused Hari Narayan Kushwaha of rape. Kushwaha had allegedly filed a cheque bounce case worth Rs 4.5 lakh against her and later called her for a compromise meeting in April, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police have started an investigation.