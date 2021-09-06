Former Uttar Pradesh governor compares Yogi Adityanath-led government with demons, booked for sedition

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Former Governor Aziz Qureshi has been booked for sedition by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of BJP leader Akash Saxena at Civil Lines police station in Rampur district on Sunday night.

Police have slapped Sections 153A [promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, race etc], 153B [imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration], 124A [sedition] and 505[1] [B]-[intent to cause fear or alarm to the public].

Qureshi, 81, who was a senior Congress member, had also served as the Governor of Mizoram in 2014-15. He was in Rampur to meet Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima at her residence on Saturday.

Qureshi's visit and comments were reactions to UP police filing a supplementary charge sheet that charged Azam Khan and his son of criminal conspiracy. This came after the Supreme Court had granted bail to Azam Khan and his son Mohammad Abdullah in the case of alleged cheating and forgery related to the issue of a second PAN card.

Later, while addressing the media, he had allegedly compared the Yogi government with "demons".

Akash Saxena, in his complaint to police, also said the "remark made by Qureshi is getting traction on social media which can create tension between two communities and even lead to communal riots".

According to Rampur's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansaar Singh, "The complaint was lodged by Akash Saxena against former UP governor Aziz Queshi and after initial investigation the FIR was registered under relevant sections. We will take further action as per the law."

Aziz had earlier said that the terror attack in Pulwama was a pre-planned conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the Lok Sabha polls.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:16 AM IST