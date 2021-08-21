Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passes away at 89

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday. He was 89.

In a statement, the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said that Singh died due to sepsis and multi organ failure.

"Former Uttar Pradesh CM and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passes away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure," read the statement.

He was admitted to SGPGI in Lucknow on July 4 in intensive care unit in critical condition, the hospital added.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Kalyan Singh at the hospital.

Adityanath had arrived at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the morning and enquired about the health of the veteran leader, the hospital said.

Singh's condition had deteriorated, and was placed on dialysis, the SGPGIMS said on Friday.

Professor RK Dhiman, Director of SGPGIMS, Lucknow had told news agency ANI that Singh's blood pressure was low and he was not passing urine normally.

"Ex-CM Kalyan Singh's condition has deteriorated. His blood pressure is low and he is not passing urine normally. He has been placed on dialysis. Let's see how much does his condition improve by this evening or tomorrow. He is on a ventilator," Dhiman had said.

Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Several union ministers have visited Singh, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also enquired about Singh's health. PM Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Adityanath and asked him to ensure that Kalyan Singh is given the best possible treatment.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

