India

Updated on

Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s residence now a memorial

By Agencies

The Madras High Court had on Wednesday allowed the government to inaugurate the memorial but restrained it from throwing the memorial open to the public

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami along with Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders during the inauguration of 'Veda Nilayam' memorial, residence of the late TN chief minister Jayalalithaa, in Chennai on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami along with Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders during the inauguration of 'Veda Nilayam' memorial, residence of the late TN chief minister Jayalalithaa, in Chennai on Thursday.
PTI

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's residence at Poes Garden here was formally turned into a memorial on Thursday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial at 'Veda Nilayam' at a ceremony held with certain restrictions in view of the litigation.

The Madras High Court had on Wednesday allowed the government to inaugurate the memorial but restrained it from throwing the memorial open to the public.

The court passed the interim orders on the petitions filed by Jayalalithaa's legal heirs J Deepa and J Deepak.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state cabinet ministers and some senior AIADMK leaders participated in the event and paid floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa.

However, many AIADMK functionaries who had gathered outside the residence since morning returned disappointed as only few top leaders were allowed to attend the event in view of the court orders.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials also attended the event, which lasted for a few minutes.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in