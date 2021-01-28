Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s residence now a memorial

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's residence at Poes Garden here was formally turned into a memorial on Thursday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial at 'Veda Nilayam' at a ceremony held with certain restrictions in view of the litigation.

The Madras High Court had on Wednesday allowed the government to inaugurate the memorial but restrained it from throwing the memorial open to the public.

The court passed the interim orders on the petitions filed by Jayalalithaa's legal heirs J Deepa and J Deepak.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state cabinet ministers and some senior AIADMK leaders participated in the event and paid floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa.

However, many AIADMK functionaries who had gathered outside the residence since morning returned disappointed as only few top leaders were allowed to attend the event in view of the court orders.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials also attended the event, which lasted for a few minutes.