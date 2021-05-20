Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia passes away due to COVID-19; PM Modi, Ashok Gehlot condole death

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89. Jagannath Pahadia was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences on the death of former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia on Thursday.

Remembering the former chief minister's long political and administrative career, PM Modi said Pahadia made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. "Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.