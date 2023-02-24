Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passes away; PM Modi, Sharad Pawar condole demise

Devisingh Shekhawat | File

Former President Pratibha Patil's husband and former Congress leader Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at the age of 89 in KEM hospital in Pune on Friday after suffering a heart attack, according to sources close to the family.

"He passed away at 9 am today due to a heart attack," a source said.

He was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had a fall, they said.

Owing to the fall, he had to undergo surgery, after which, he developed other complications reports stated.

He is survived by his wife Pratibha Patil and two children--a son and a daughter.

Leaders across political parties condoled the former Congressman's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while offering condolences said, "My thoughts are with our former President Smt. Pratibha Patil Ji and her family on the passing away of Dr Devisingh Shekhawat Ji. He made a mark on society through his various community service efforts. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also mourned Shekhawat's demise. "Deeply saddened by the demise of the Senior Congress leader and renowned agriculturist Shri Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat ji. The veteran leader served as the first Mayor of Amaravati and was a strong support system for Smt Pratibha tai as the First Gentleman of India," Pawar tweeted.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind stated that he was shocked to know about the demise of Dr Devisingh Shekhawat. "My condolences with Smt Pratibha Singh Patil ji and her family in this hour of grief," Kovind tweeted.