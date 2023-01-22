Former MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi makes shocking remark at Karnataka rally, promises ₹6,000 for every BJP voter

Former Karnataka BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi triggered a massive controversy in the state on Sunday as he promised to give ₹6,000 to every person who votes for the Bharatiye Janata Party before the Assembly Elections.

Citing the gifts given promised by opposition candidate Laxmi Hebbalkar, Jarkiholi said the BJP would double of what the Congress will spend on the "gifts" for the voters.

“Our opponent candidate is giving tiffin boxes costing Rs 70 in the wholesale market and pressure cooker of ₹700. She may give even more. Altogether she may give gifts of ₹3,000.

"However, we are not giving any gifts now. Just testing the mood of voters. But, looking the today’s crowd, we are confident and can give double than her. You don’t vote BJP candidate if ₹6,000 is not sent to you,” Jarkiholi said at the rally in Sulebhavi village.

Read Also CD scandal: SIT clears Karnataka BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in sexual assault case

“I want that worm must go. During the last elections, I campaigned for her, being in the Congress party and got her elected. This time, we must change that anti-social element at any cost," he added.

BJP distances itself from Jarkiholi's remarks

Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol responded to the controversy by issuing a denial in the matter.

"There's no place for such things in our party. Our party is built on an ideology because of which it has come to power in the country and has come to power with clear majority second time with Narendra Modi as leader," he said.

"If some person gives a statement, it is not the statement of the party. It's his personal matter," he added.