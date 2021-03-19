Sex-for-job: Karnataka BJP sidelines former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru

The BJP in Karnataka has decided to sideline former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, their star campaigner for the Belagavi Lok Sabha byelection, in view of the sex-for-job CD scandal.

The saffron party is now desperately looking out for someone else to replace Jarkiholi, who was the district in-charge minister till the scandal broke out leading to his resignation as a minister.

The Belagavi constituency, along with the Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments, will go to the poll on April 17. Before the CD controversy broke out, Ramesh was all geared up to lead the BJP campaign in Belagavi.

The state BJP’s core committee is likely to meet on Saturday and discuss the strategy for Belgavai and also choose the potential candidates for all 3 bypoll segments. The party’s central parliamentary board in Delhi will scrutinise the shortlist on Sunday.

In all likelihood, the BJP may appoint Ramesh’s younger brother and BJP MLA, Balachandra Jarkiholi, as the district in-charge minister as the Jarkiholi family enjoys considerable influence and cannot be sidelined.

At the same time, sources said Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra is reportedly looking to take charge of the Belagavi campaign.