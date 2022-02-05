e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:39 PM IST

CD scandal: SIT clears Karnataka BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in sexual assault case

The Karnataka High Court had earlier permitted the SIT to submit the final report before the magistrate court in relation to the case.
Photo: PTI

In a major relief to former Karnataka BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the CD gate case, submitted a report before a city court, saying the investigation revealed no evidence against him.

The victim had filed a sexual assault case against Jarkiholi, but the report said it was 'consensual' sex.

Speaking to the local media, a senior police officer said "I don't want to reveal anything about what the report says. The victim may challenge the case in a higher court," he added.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier permitted the SIT to submit the final report before the magistrate court in relation to the case.

