CD scandal: SIT clears Karnataka BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in sexual assault case

In a major relief to former Karnataka BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the CD gate case, submitted a report before a city court, saying the investigation revealed no evidence against him.

The victim had filed a sexual assault case against Jarkiholi, but the report said it was 'consensual' sex.

Speaking to the local media, a senior police officer said "I don't want to reveal anything about what the report says. The victim may challenge the case in a higher court," he added.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier permitted the SIT to submit the final report before the magistrate court in relation to the case.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:40 PM IST