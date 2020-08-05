Former Miss India finalist and Army daughter Aishwarya Sheoran secures AIR 93 in UPSC

Results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2019 were announced on Tuesday. Model Aishwarya Sheoran, who's a former Miss India finalist, has secured the 93rd rank in her maiden attempt of the civil services examination. An army brat, Aishwarya, is reportedly one of the youngest persons to get the rank without any coaching in written. The Femina Miss India 2016 finalist is the daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar, Commanding officer of 9th Telangana NCC Battalion, Karimnagar.

Aishwarya Sheoran is also a successful model and has walked for designers like Manish Malhotra. The diva, who's equally good at academics, took a break to give the civil services examination as it was always her dream. Speaking of how she prepared for her exams, Sheoran told timesofindia, "I had to switch off my phone, social media, everything, to focus on the exam and the result is here. But it's not that I suddenly generated an interest in studies. I was always very studious. I was the head girl in my school. I was a science student and then I went to SRCC (Sri Ram College of Commerce), so my background was such. And ultimately I gravitated back to my studies"

Deputy Commissioner in New Delhi, Abhishek Singh's tweet about Aishwarya Sheoran read: "Happy to see people pursuing diverse interests in life choosing Civil Services as a career. #NewIndia needs #NewAgeOfficers who make the service more representative, more open & more contemporary! Welcome aboard #AishwaryaSheoran Rank 93, CSE 19; a top model & now an officer!!"