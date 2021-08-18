e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's mother appears before the ED in connection with a money laundering case. Mufti with her Delhi Court discharges Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:50 AM IST

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's mother, Gulshan Nazir, appears before ED in connection with money laundering case

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's mother, Gulshan Nazir, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar, in connection with a money laundering case, reported news agency ANI. Mehbooba Mufti accompanied her mother to ED's office.

According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate on August 6 had summoned Gulshan Nazir or questioning in a money laundering case.

The central probe agency had asked Gulshan Nazir, in her late seventies, to appear before it on earlier occasions also.

Gulshan Nazir is the wife of the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal