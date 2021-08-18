Advertisement

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's mother, Gulshan Nazir, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar, in connection with a money laundering case, reported news agency ANI. Mehbooba Mufti accompanied her mother to ED's office.

According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate on August 6 had summoned Gulshan Nazir or questioning in a money laundering case.

The central probe agency had asked Gulshan Nazir, in her late seventies, to appear before it on earlier occasions also.

Gulshan Nazir is the wife of the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

