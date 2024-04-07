 Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Closure Of Jama Masjid on Shab-e Qadr, Calls Out Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's House Arrest
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Closure Of Jama Masjid on Shab-e Qadr, Calls Out Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's House Arrest

"Land, resources, religion - what all will you deprive Kashmiris of?" Mufti said in a tweet.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti | X

Former chief minister and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, claimed that the administration closed the iconic Jama Masjid to prevent locals from offering prayers on the occasion of Shab-e Qadr.

She also said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed "under house arrest again." "How unfortunate that on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e Qadr Jama Masjid has been locked up to prevent people from offering prayers & Mirwaiz put under house arrest yet again. Land, resources, religion - what all will you deprive Kashmiris of?" Mufti said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees thronged the Hazratbal Dargah on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr on Saturday evening.

Earlier, on March 3, in a jolt to the fledgling INDIA bloc, People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti announced that they will pitch their candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The development came after National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said that they would be contesting elections for all three seats in Kashmir.

Read Also
PM Modi In Kashmir: J&K Misled By 'Parivarvadis' On Article 370; Here Are 10 Hard Hitting Quotes
article-image

The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party are partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance formed to challenge the BJP in the general elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

