PM Modi In Kashmir: J&K Misled By 'Parivarvadis' On Article 370; Here Are 10 Hard Hitting Quotes | ANI

Launching a scathing attack on Congress during his first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government will continue working hard to win the hearts of people in the Valley.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "This freedom from restrictions has come after the removal of Article 370. For decades, for political gains, Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of 370 and misled the country. Did J&K… pic.twitter.com/SKMmjHxgvT — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

Here are 10 significant quotes of the Prime Minister during his visit to J&K

1) PM Modi: For decades, for political gains, Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of 370

2) PM Modi: Today there is no 370, hence the talent of the youth of J&K is being fully respected and they are getting new opportunities

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "J&K has been a huge victim of 'Parivarvad' and corruption. The previous governments here had left no stone unturned to destroy our J&K Bank, by filling the bank with their relatives and nephews, these 'Parivarvadis' have… pic.twitter.com/6PJVAlcI3Y — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

3) PM Modi: J&K has been a huge victim of 'Parivarvad' and corruption

4) PM Modi: The previous governments here had left no stone unturned to destroy our J&K Bank

5) PM Modi: J&K Bank filled with their relatives and nephews

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "In the future, the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world...Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here. The logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association formed 50 years ago,… pic.twitter.com/NBZVTQb72E — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

6) PM Modi: 'Parivarvadis' have ruined the bank

7) PM Modi: J&K was kept in chains for the benefit of a few families

8) PM Modi: the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "In the future, the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world...Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here. The logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association formed 50 years ago,… pic.twitter.com/NBZVTQb72E — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

9) PM Modi: Now my next mission is 'Wed in India'. People should come to J&K and host their weddings.

10) PM Modi: Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here

Scathing attack on Congress

Specifically hitting out at the opposition and Congress regime, PM Modi said that the people of the region were deprived of the schemes by the Centre for the welfare of the poor. "There was an era when law implemented in other parts of the country could not be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

There was an era when schemes for the welfare of the poor were implemented across the country, but our brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of the benefits. And see now, how the times have changed," he added.

Read Also Modi In Srinagar: TMC Attacks PM After JKBOSE Postpones Class 10 Exam

The PM also said that Jammu and Kashmir touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370.

"Congress was misguiding not only people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation on Article 370," he said.