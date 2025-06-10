 Former Delhi CM Atishi Detained During Protest Against Demolition At Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFormer Delhi CM Atishi Detained During Protest Against Demolition At Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp (VIDEO)

Former Delhi CM Atishi Detained During Protest Against Demolition At Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp (VIDEO)

Atishi had earlier raised alarm over the heavy police and CRPF deployment in the area, which houses a large population of migrant workers.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Former Delhi CM Atishi Detained During Protest Against Demolition At Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp (VIDEO) | (Photo Courtesy: X/@AtishiAAP)

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, June 10, while participating in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive at the Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji.

Atishi had earlier raised alarm over the heavy police and CRPF deployment in the area, which houses a large population of migrant workers. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued eviction notices to residents of the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning that they must vacate within three days or face forced removal.

“This is the third demolition in just over a year,” Atishi posted on X (formerly Twitter) sharing a photo of the security build-up at the site. “Tomorrow the BJP is going to run a bulldozer on the landless camp. Today the slum dwellers were going to protest so the BJP government has sent thousands of police and CRPF,” she wrote.

Her remarks targeted Delhi Chief Minister and BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who had previously claimed no demolitions would occur. Atishi questioned the contradiction, asking, “Rekha Gupta ji, You said that you will not demolish any slum? Then why is so much police and CRPF deployed?”

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'

Have a look at her post here:

Gupta, meanwhile, has stated that authorities cannot override court-mandated demolition orders and insisted that alternative accommodations had been arranged for displaced residents.

The demolition at Bhoomiheen Camp has sparked critical political reactions, coming on the heels of similar drives, including the recent razing of Madrasi Camp near Barapullah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...