Former Delhi CM Atishi Detained During Protest Against Demolition At Kalkaji's Bhoomiheen Camp (VIDEO)

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, June 10, while participating in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive at the Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji.

Atishi had earlier raised alarm over the heavy police and CRPF deployment in the area, which houses a large population of migrant workers. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued eviction notices to residents of the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning that they must vacate within three days or face forced removal.

#WATCH | Delhi: Former CM Atishi was detained by Delhi Police as she took part in the anti-demolition protests at Kalkaji's Bhoomihin Camp. pic.twitter.com/pR3LEZut4w — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

“This is the third demolition in just over a year,” Atishi posted on X (formerly Twitter) sharing a photo of the security build-up at the site. “Tomorrow the BJP is going to run a bulldozer on the landless camp. Today the slum dwellers were going to protest so the BJP government has sent thousands of police and CRPF,” she wrote.

Her remarks targeted Delhi Chief Minister and BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who had previously claimed no demolitions would occur. Atishi questioned the contradiction, asking, “Rekha Gupta ji, You said that you will not demolish any slum? Then why is so much police and CRPF deployed?”

कल भाजपा वाले भूमिहीन कैम्प पर बुलडोज़र चलाने वाले हैं। आज वहाँ के झुग्गी वाले प्रोटेस्ट करने वाले थे तो भाजपा सरकार ने हज़ारों की संख्या में पुलिस और CRPF को भेज दिया है।



रेखा गुप्ता जी: आपने तो कहा था कि कोई झुग्गी नहीं तोड़ेंगे? तो इतनी पुलिस और CRPF क्यों तैनात है? pic.twitter.com/eKyIhHmaNP — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 10, 2025

Gupta, meanwhile, has stated that authorities cannot override court-mandated demolition orders and insisted that alternative accommodations had been arranged for displaced residents.

The demolition at Bhoomiheen Camp has sparked critical political reactions, coming on the heels of similar drives, including the recent razing of Madrasi Camp near Barapullah.