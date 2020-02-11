Former CM Kalikho Pul's son Shubanso found dead under suspicious circumstances in UK apartment

Shubanso Pul the son of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho, was found dead in his UK apartment.
According to a report by EastMojo, his family and friends were coordinating with the High Commission of India in London to try to bring his body back to his home town.
The son of the late Kalikho Pul and his first wife Dangwimsai, 20-year-old Shubanso was reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances in his apartment in Brighton in Sussex.
Dangwimsai however calls Shubanso's death a 'murder'. According to a report by The Wire, she had spoken to her son on February 8 morning via WhatsApp. She told the publication that it had only been six months since her son had joined the University of Sussex.
"We got to know about his murder on February 9 from the CBI office in Itanagar. We were told that it happened on February 8 evening,” she told the publication.
Kalikho Pul was a five time MLA from the Hayuliang Vidhan Sabha constituency in Arunachal Pradesh as a member of the Congress.
In 2015, he broke away from the party, joining hands with some rebel party leaders and, with the support of the BJP, briefly assumed Chief Ministership of the northeastern state. His appointment was overruled by the Supreme Court.
The dissident MLAs, including Pul later returned to the party fold.
Soon after, in August 2016, Pul allegedly committed suicide at his official residence in Itanagar. According to reports, his body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan.
His supporters however cried foul and demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Reportedly, Pul had left behind a 60 page note where he accused many of the leading personalities in the judiciary and state politics of corruption.
In 2016, the BJP fielded Pul's third wife, Dasanglu in the Hayuliang by-polls. She won the elections from Pul's constituency.
