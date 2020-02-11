Former CM Kalikho Pul's son Shubanso found dead under suspicious circumstances in UK apartment

Shubanso Pul the son of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho, was found dead in his UK apartment.

According to a report by EastMojo, his family and friends were coordinating with the High Commission of India in London to try to bring his body back to his home town.

The son of the late Kalikho Pul and his first wife Dangwimsai, 20-year-old Shubanso was reportedly found dead under suspicious circumstances in his apartment in Brighton in Sussex.