Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner

The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Former bureaucrat Arun Goel, assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Monday.

Arun Goel a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner.

"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said.

Arun Goel had on Friday taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.

He will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.

Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year.

