Former AP Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao Kills Himself

Hyderabad, Sep 16: 72-year-old former Andhra Pradesh Legislative Speaker committed suicide at his home on today.

Kodela, a senior Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leader, was found to be unconscious by his family members at his Banjara Hills residence around 11 a.m. He was rushed to the Basvatarakam Indo-American cancer hospital by his daughter and security guard but was declared dead on arrival.

The police have filed a case of death under suspicious circumstances and started investigations as well. The dead body has been sent to the government Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said the autopsy reports will be able to tell the real cause of death. His family mentioned that the ex-speaker was in mental stress before his tragic death.

Mr Rao was a physician by profession before he accepted the TDP founder N.T Rama Raos’ invitation to join the party in 1982. Mr Rao served his time as a Minister in the cabinets of both, N.T. Rama Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu. He was the Assembly Speaker for five years, from 2014 to 2019. However, was defeated in the last Assembly polls.

His controversial years had him blamed for political gun violence in Guntur. His house once suffered four bomb blasts during his time as a cabinet Minister with Naidu.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Several leaders from his party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) expressed shock and grief over Mr raos’ sudden death. The Andhra Pradeshs’ and Telanganas’ Chief Ministers also passed on their condolences.

Chandrababu Naidu, TDPs’ President said Mr Raos’ death is a huge loss to TDP.