Forest to Farm is the way forward, says Sadhguru at Cauvery Calling event in Bangalore

Chief Minister Shri. B.S. Yediyurappa acknowledged and congratulated farmers, environmentalists and citizens who have contributed to increasing Karnataka’s green cover by more than 1000 sq km, the highest increase in the country. He spoke about the Krushi Aranya Protsaha Yojane (KAPY) which incentivizes tree-based farming for farmer prosperity and to revitalize soil and water bodies. “I would like to congratulate Sadhguru ji and Isha Outreach on the Cauvery Calling movement and assure that the government will support it in every way,” the Chief Minister said.

“Our job is to ensure that people live better, to ensure physical progress is the job of politicians,” said Shri. Javadekar. “But Sadhguru’s work begins where our work ends; he tells us how to live.” He recalled the old Bengaluru from his earlier stay in the city which was famed for its gardens and trees. The Minister said that in this culture, we worship water and all forms of life including trees and animals. He said rivers have nurtured this civilization for thousands of years. “So our first job is to ensure that we preserve every drop of water that rain brings. We have no right to abuse water.” The minister also addressed the growing incidents of man-animal conflict in which 500 people are killed every year. He said the central government has launched a project to augment fodder and water in forests to reduce these incidents with the help of cutting edge technology to identify forest areas for augmentation.