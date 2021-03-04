Free Tamil Nadu Temples From Clutches Of Government And Hand Them To Devotees: Sadhguru

Sadhguru said that the term ‘secular’ means that state and religion will not interfere in each other’s affairs, a right enjoyed by all religions except the Hindu faith. The Constitution terms India a secular nation. However, though all religions manage their own spaces of worship, the special Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act gives the state control over Hindu temples.

"If we do not protect the temples in this generation, they will be gone in the next 50-100 years. Temples that are the source and lifeblood of this culture will be completely devastated," Sadhguru said in his message and called on political parties to promise the people of Tamil Nadu that freeing temples will be a part of their political agenda.

"You have to give this commitment to the people if you want to win the coming elections whether it is the ruling party or other parties. The temples in Tamil Nadu should be freed from the slavery of the government," he said.