Foreigners residing in India eligible for COVID-19 vaccine: Centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday allowed foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to receive Covid-19 vaccine. Foreign nationals can use their passport as identity proof for the purpose of registration on CoWin portal, the ministry informed. “A significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in metropolitan areas.

In these areas, the potential spread of Covid-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons,” the ministry stated. “This initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India. It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons,” the ministry added.