One shot of Pfizer vax may be enough for people who had Covid: Study

New York: Individuals with a prior Covid-19 infection may be sufficiently protected from re-infection after a single dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, freeing up availability of millions of additional doses, suggests a study.

"We observed higher SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in previously infected individuals after first dose of BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine) compared with infection-naive individuals after two doses," said Ayesan Rewane, from the Division of Allergy and Immunology, Department of Internal Medicine at the Rush University in Chicago, US.

Moreover, the team noted that in previously infected individuals with positive SARS-CoV-2 spike IgG levels, "the second dose did not significantly increase IgG levels compared with the first dose, suggesting that 1 dose may be acceptable in this group".