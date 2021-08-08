COVID-19: How to download vaccine certificate via MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp Chat

While there's no hope of COVID-19 ending sooner, getting vaccinated against it is the only option left as a safe precaution. However, note it that the vaccination against COVID-19 does not prevent people from getting infected with the virus but reduces the severity and further curbs the need to get hospitalised. So taking both the doses of COVID-19 vaccination, should be at the top of your priority list if you haven’t got your jab yet.
Along with the vaccines, you also need to know how to download the vaccine certificate as in the coming days, it would become as necessary as your Aadhar card.
Basic thumbrule being, If you have taken one dose or both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, you should download the certificate as soon as you can. The certificate would let you travel freely to most states without getting an RT PCR test done.
There are various platforms, places from which you can download your vaccine certificate and now you can also download the certificate document through Whatsapp.
Here is how you can download COVID-19 certificate using WhatsApp:
1. The Government of India had launched the MyGov Corona HelpDesk WhatsApp chatbot to help people with COVID-related resources. But you can now use the chatbot for downloading your vaccine certificate.
2. Add the number - +91 9013151515 to your contact list, it is MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp number.
3. Open WhatsApp and on the search bar, look for MyGov number that you have saved on your phone.
4. Open the chat window when you find the MyGov contact
5. When you open the chat, in the dialogue box, type Download Certificate.
6. When you type out the command, WhatsApp will send you a six-digit OTP to your registered mobile number. It would be convenient for you if you message from the number that you had registered on the CoWin application for COVID-19 vaccine.
7. Find the OTP and write it in the WhatsApp chat box with MyGov.
8. If you have registered more than one user, WhatsApp will send you the list of people and ask you to choose accordingly.
9. Options like one, two or three will be given depending on the number of people you have registered. Type out the number that you want the certificate for.
10. The Chatbox will then send you the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. You can download it on your phone.
