COVID-19: How to download vaccine certificate via MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp Chat

While there's no hope of COVID-19 ending sooner, getting vaccinated against it is the only option left as a safe precaution. However, note it that the vaccination against COVID-19 does not prevent people from getting infected with the virus but reduces the severity and further curbs the need to get hospitalised. So taking both the doses of COVID-19 vaccination, should be at the top of your priority list if you haven’t got your jab yet.

Along with the vaccines, you also need to know how to download the vaccine certificate as in the coming days, it would become as necessary as your Aadhar card.

Basic thumbrule being, If you have taken one dose or both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, you should download the certificate as soon as you can. The certificate would let you travel freely to most states without getting an RT PCR test done.

There are various platforms, places from which you can download your vaccine certificate and now you can also download the certificate document through Whatsapp.

Here is how you can download COVID-19 certificate using WhatsApp:

1. The Government of India had launched the MyGov Corona HelpDesk WhatsApp chatbot to help people with COVID-related resources. But you can now use the chatbot for downloading your vaccine certificate.

2. Add the number - +91 9013151515 to your contact list, it is MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp number.