'Forcing Me To Marry Maulvi': Woman Doctor Who Converted To Hinduism Says Family Wants To Kill Her; Assam CM Shares Video, Orders Probe

Assam: A Muslim woman doctor from Assam who voluntarily embraced Hinduism alleged that she is facing death threats from her family. The woman made a video alleging that she is facing death threats from her family and also they are forcing her to marry a Maulavi. Taking cognisance of the video, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked officials to take proper action as per law. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the video of the woman on his official social media account.

Receiving death threats

The video of the woman is going viral on social media. In the video, the woman who introduces herself as Dr Alima Akhtar said that she was a Muslim doctor from Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh (AMCHDirugarh) and has voluntarily converted to Hiduism. She alleged that her family was forcing her to marry a Maulavi. She also alleged that her family and people from her Jamat are threatening to kill her if she does not convert to Islam and marry the Maulavi.

The family filed a false kidnapping complaint

The woman shared a video of herself on social media from an airport and said that she is making the video in the form of a statement. She said that she is safe and sound and nothing has happened to her. She showed the security around her at the airport and said that she is safe while she was making the video. She alleged that her family was threatening her ro kill her. She also said that her family has filed a false complaint of her being kidnapped so that the police would find her and handover her to the family. The woman said that her family wanted her to marry a Maulavi.

Woman appeals to Assam Police for help

The woman asked Assam Police for help and take cognisance of the matter and also take proper action in connection with the matter. The woman also said that her family is forcing her to marry the Maulavi saying that her life after death would improve if she marries the Maulavi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came in support of the woman and asked the officials to take action and also asked for a proper inquiry into the matter.

