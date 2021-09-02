Food delivery app man among three held for eatery owner’s murder in Greater Noida over dispute on order delay

A food delivery man and two others were arrested yesterday after the murder of a restaurant owner in Greater Noida near Delhi over a dispute on order delay. The police have arrested three people in connection with the matter: a Swiggy delivery man, identified as Sunil, and two others, Vikas Chaudhary and Devendra.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Agarwal, who operated Zam Zam restaurant in Greater Noida's Mitra Society.

According to the police, a few delivery men were waiting outside the restaurant when the incident took place. Ruckus started when one of the delivery men got into an argument with a staff member of the restaurant, the police said, adding that the owner of the eatery then intervened. The restaurant owner was then shot by one of the three accused, the police said.

Swiggy issued a statement over the incident, saying: “What has been reported is very concerning. We have reached out to the concerned authorities to help verify the identity of the individual involved in this heinous incident and if such person was associated with Swiggy. All delivery partners on Swiggy are on-boarded for providing delivery services after a background verification which includes checking for any court cases or criminal antecedents and are not dis-incentivised for any delays.”

