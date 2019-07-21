Floodwaters recede in Assam

Guwahati: The flood waters showed a receding trend in Assam where the death toll due to rain-related incidents mounted to 59 with 12 more deaths reported on Saturday even as 24 of the state's 33 districts remained inundated, officials said.

The waters of the deluge, which wreaked large scale devastation across the state, receded from Baksa, Hojai and Majuli districts but continued to submerge 1.51 lakh hectare of crop land and a large part of Kaziranga Park, where 10 rhinos have been killed.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority flood bulletin, five deaths reported from Morigaon district, three from Barpeta, two from South Salmara and one each from Nalbari and Dhubri districts during the day taking the toll to 59.

At least 3,024 villages in the affected districts continued to be under water and 44,08,142 people are hit in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar and Karimganj districts, it said.

In the districts where the waters have ebbed, the displaced people are returning to their homes. In Kaziranga National Park, a World Heritage site, the floodwater level recorded a drop of 138 cm.

The calamity has claimed the lives of 129 animals—10 rhinoceros, 62 hog deer, 8 sambhar deer and 8 wild boar, 5 swamp deer, 2 porcupines, an elephant and a wild buffalo since July 13.

5 more die in Bihar; toll 97

Meanwhile, 5 more people died in Bihar floods, pushing the toll up to 97 on Saturday, as over 69 lakh people were affected in 12 districts, the state’s disaster management dept said.

Of the fresh 5 deaths, 4 were reported from Madhubani, which has so far accounted for 18 casualties, and 1 from Darbhanga, where total 10 people have died in the deluge.

7 die in 2 days in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 7 people died due to natural calamities in the last two days. At least 93 houses were destroyed and 6 animals also died due to the natural disaster.