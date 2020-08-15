Flipkart partners with spirits giant Diageo to deliver alcohol in these two states

New Delhi: Walmart-owned Flipkart has partnered with Diageo-backed HipBar to deliver alcohol in West Bengal and Odisha, according to sources.

The development comes after Flipkart's rival Amazon had in June received approval to deliver liquor in West Bengal.

This is expected to further intensify the competition between the two players that account for a lion's share of the burgeoning e-commerce market in India.

Flipkart will be a partner of HipBar that allows customers to order alcohol from the latter's mobile app, according to two people in the know of the development. The persons, who did not wish to be identified, said Flipkart customers will be able to place orders that will be delivered by HipBar.