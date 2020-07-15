Coronavirus in Pune: Alcohol worth Rs 25 crore sold within 3 days before lockdown

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases, a 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad from July 14. Amid the lockdown, the administration has also shut liquor stores in the cities. However, it seems like the tipplers have already stocked alcohol at their homes as domestic and foreign liquor worth Rs 25 crore was sold in Pune and its surrounding areas within 3 days before lockdown, reported Marathi daily Loksatta.

One lakh litres of foreign liquor and 88,000 litres of domestic liquor are sold daily in the area. However, the state excise department observed that liquor sales doubled on Saturday, Sunday and Monday after the ban was announced on Friday afternoon.

Tipplers were seen gathering outside the liquor shops to buy alcohol on Friday, completely flouting the social distancing norms.