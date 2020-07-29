Five Rafales but seven planes - which are the other two fighter planes escorting IAF's new pride?

Nearly 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported, a fleet of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets touched down in India, giving the country's air power a strategic edge over its adversaries in the neighbourhood.
The aircraft, having an undisputed track record and considered one of the most potent combat jets globally, landed at the Ambala Air Force base after covering a distance of 7,000 km from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux.
"The Birds have landed safely in Ambala," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
Singh said "the touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the IAF".
While five Rafale jets were slated to arrive, netizens pointed out that there were seven planes instead.
Well, the Rafales were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space.
Here's what you should know about the two planes that escorted five Rafale jets to India;
1. Heavy, all-weather, long-range fighter, Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russia's Sukhoi in 1995 and was built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). India signed a US$1.462 billion deal with Sukhoi for 50 Russian-produced Su-30MKIs in five batches in 1996.
2. The development of Sukhoi Su-30 MKI started in 2000 after India signed a deal with Russia to manufacture 140 Su-30 fighter jets and the first jet was accepted into the Indian Air Force in 2002.
3. The IAF has nearly 260 Su-30MKIs as of January 2020.
4. Apparently, the Su-30MKI variant is derived from the Sukhoi Su-27.
Rafale deal
The NDA government had inked a Rs 59,000-crore deal on September 23, 2016 to procure 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation after a nearly seven-year exercise to procure 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) for the Indian Air Force did not fructify during the UPA regime.
The emergency acquisition was made primarily to check the depleting combat capability of the IAF as the number of its fighter squadrons had come down to a worrying 31 against the authorised strength of at least 42.
The fleet, comprising three single seater and two twin seater aircraft, are being inducted into the IAF as part of its Ambala-based No 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'.
A government statement on Monday said 10 Rafale jets were delivered to India and that five of them are staying back in France for training missions. The delivery of all 36 aircraft will be completed on schedule by the end of 2021, it added.
The Rafale jets, known for air-superiority and precision strikes, are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.
