Five Rafales but seven planes - which are the other two fighter planes escorting IAF's new pride?

Nearly 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported, a fleet of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets touched down in India, giving the country's air power a strategic edge over its adversaries in the neighbourhood.

The aircraft, having an undisputed track record and considered one of the most potent combat jets globally, landed at the Ambala Air Force base after covering a distance of 7,000 km from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux.

"The Birds have landed safely in Ambala," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.