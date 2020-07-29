As five Rafales land in India, Rajnath Singh takes potshot at China

The Rafales are escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space.

According to reports, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will receive the fleet at Ambala. The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades, and they are expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities.

In view of Rafale fighter jets landing in the city on Wednesday, Section 144 has been imposed in four villages close to Ambala air base. Munish Sehgal, DSP Traffic, Ambala, said the administration is on a high alert and the gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited.

He added that these steps have been taken as it is a matter of national security. "In view of Rafale's landing tomorrow, the administration is on a high alert. Section 144 has been imposed in four villages closer to Ambala air base," he said. The administration has prohibited pictures of Air Force Station from places such as Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara.

(Inputs from Agencies)