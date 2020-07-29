'Indians reacting like a rich son-in-law is coming': Netizens rejoice as Rafale finally lands in India

The first batch of five Rafale combat jets on Wednesday entered the Indian air space and are on their way to Ambala air base from Al Dhafra air base in the UAE, where they were on an overnight halt.

The jets are to boost the capabilities of the Indian Air Force following a spat between India and China. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not miss out on the opportunity to take a potshot at the neighbours.

Netizens did not miss out on the opportunity to rejoice such a historic moment for India.

"People welcoming Rafale like it's a rich son-in-law," wrote one user.