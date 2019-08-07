Five-member team of doctors to monitor Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has formed a committee of five senior doctors to monitor the health condition of Unnao rape survivor, who was airlifted from Lucknow to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Monday night.

The team, constituted last night has onboard doctors from across the disciplines, who closely observing the health condition and treating the survivor whose condition remains critical and is on a life support system.

A press statement released by AIIMS Trauma Centre stated: "The patient was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre from KGMU, Lucknow at 5 August 2019. She is sick, on a life support system, needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the survivor to AIIMS for optimum healthcare services. The five-member team include Dr Anjan Trikha, Professor of Anesthesia, Dr Vivek Trikha, Professor of Orthopaedics, Dr Sushma Sagar, Professor of Trauma Surgery, Dr Richa, Assistant Professor of Critical Care division and Dr Karan Madan, Assistant Professor of respiratory medicine department.

