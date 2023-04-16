 First picture of Atiq Ahmed, his brother's 3 killers in police custody surfaces
Arun Maurya, Sunny Purane and Lavlesh Tiwari were held by UP Police for opening fire and shooting down former Samajwadi MP and convicted gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother in Prayagraj.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
The first picture of the three killers of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf surfaced on Sunday. Arun Maurya, Sunny Purane and Lavlesh Tiwari were held by UP Police for opening fire and shooting down former Samajwadi MP and convicted gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother in Prayagraj, while they were being escorted by police after medical checkup.

The three accused will have to be produced before the magistrate court by Sunday night, within 24 hours of the crime taking place and them being apprehended.

The attackers posed as journalists and shot the two brothers at point-blank range during a media interaction. After killing the brothers, the attackers shouted slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" before being immediately overpowered and arrested by the police.

Motive for the killing: Wanted to become famous

According to a report in Times Now, the three attackers, identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny, have confessed to the crime and told police during the interrogation that they killed Atiq Ahmed because they wanted to become famous. The three men were small-time criminals who already have cases against them.

Chief Minister directs formation of judicial commission

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the formation of a three-member judicial commission to probe the sensational killings. He has instructed police officers to be on alert and ensure peace, law, and order is maintained in the state to prevent any public disturbances.

Security has been tightened in Uttar Pradesh, and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts to maintain law and order. Police patrolling is also being conducted in Ayodhya, Mau, Mathura, and other districts of the state.

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Father says Lovelesh Tiwari is a 'drug addict' while mother calls him 'deeply...
