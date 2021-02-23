First JEE exam under NEP kicks off in 13 languages

New Delhi

The JEE mains examination commenced from Tuesday. This is the first time JEE exams are being conducted under the country’s new education policy. Under the NEP, this time around, students are also appearing for the JEE mains exams in Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages, besides English and Hindi.

For the first time, students have got an opportunity to appear for exams in 13 Indian languages. These examinations are being conducted only in computer-based test CBDT mode. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set up 852 examination centres across the country. During the examination held in September, 660 centres were set up. 6,61,761 lakh candidates are appearing for this coveted online entrance test.

Online exam for BE and BTech will be conducted in 2 shifts from Feb 24 to 26.

According to the NTA, the centre is being fully sanitised between the 2 shifts. In the centres, face masks and sanitiser have been provided for students. Their body temperature will be checked with thermal guns before entry.

According to Vineet Joshi, the DG NTA, all state governments and the police have appealed for a safe transport facility for the students.