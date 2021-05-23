First Covid centre for kids set up in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

The MP government has set up the first Covid centre for children at Garhakota in Sagar district.

The 10-bed children ward was inaugurated by PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava.

The Minister and his son Abhishek Bhargava have been actively involved in helping and serving the Covid patients and launched an awareness campaign on the measures people need to follow to prevent the transmission of infection among children. The Minister said, “Children spread happiness in a family, their smile is our future. Children’s playfulness must always resonate in a family. We must remain aware and cautious from now on before the third wave of the pandemic.”