First citizen takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi / Bengaluru
President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Wednesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.
According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by his daughter when the vaccine dose was administered to him at the army's Research and Referral Hospital here.
The President thanked doctors, nurses, health workers for successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged eligible citizens to get vaccinated. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik in Shillong, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Pondy CM V Narayanasamy, ex-Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev and others took the shots.
Health officer gets notice for vaccinating K’taka minister at home
A show cause notice was served on a health officer in Haveri for having inoculated the state agriculture minister BC Patil and his wife at home breaking the protocol on the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
National Health Mission director-(Karnataka) Arundhathi Chandrashekar in her show cause notice to Dr Jayanand M, Reproductive and Child Health programme officer of Haveri, asked him to explain why the protocol was broken.
As per the Centre’s guidelines, the vaccination should be done at the designated hospitals and it was conveyed repeatedly in many meetings, the director said.
Virus Tidbits
-- Modalities being worked out for Dalai Lama's COVID-19 vaccination: Kangra authorities
-- Closure of 1.5 mn schools due to Covid hit 247 mn children in India: UNICEF study
-- Schools in Puducherry re-opened for full-day classes
Karnataka too reports surge in daily Covid-19 cases
NEW DELHI: Karnataka became the sixth state to report a surge in the daily Covid cases as together they accounted for 85.95% of the new cases in the past 24 hours. More than 1.56 crore vaccine doses were administered till 7 am on Wednesday, including 5.22 lakh senior citizen and 71,896 aged more than 45 years with co-morbidities. The total includes 27.14 lakh taking the second dose, mostly the medical staff. A total of 14,991 new cases were registered in 24 hours, with Maharashtra topping with the highest 7,863 cases, followed by 2,938 in Kerala, 729 in Punjab, 462 in Tamil Nadu, 454 in Gujarat and 437 in Karnataka. The six states also accounted for 87% of the new recovered cases.
There were 98 fatalities in the last 24 hours, over half of them in Maharashtra alone that recorded 54 deaths, followed by 16 in Kerala and 10 in Punjab and 7 in Karnataka. Not a single death was reported in 24 of the 36 states / UTs. They are MP, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra, Rajasthan, J&K (UT), Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Bihar, Puducherry, Himachal, Assam, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, D&D, Mizoram, Arunachal, Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Nagaland and A&N Islands.
Over 1.08 crore (1,08,12,044) people have recovered so far with 13,123 getting discharged in 24 hours. The recovery rate is 97.06%. The cumulative total of India’s deaths reached 1,57,346, 1.41% of total found infected. As many as 7.85 lakh persons were tested for the virus in 24 hours, pushing the total to 21.84 crore.
Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka have shown the maximum increase in new cases on a week on week basis. Maharashtra alone accounted for a weekly increase of 16,012 cases, in terms of the number of cases. —Our Bureau
