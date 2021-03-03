First citizen takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi / Bengaluru

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Wednesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by his daughter when the vaccine dose was administered to him at the army's Research and Referral Hospital here.

The President thanked doctors, nurses, health wor­k­ers for successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged eligible citizens to get vaccinated. Uni­on Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik in Shillong, Kerala CM Pina­rayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, Goa CM Pramod Saw­a­nt, Pondy CM V Narayanasamy, ex-Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev and others took the shots.

Health officer gets notice for vaccinating K’taka minister at home

A show cause notice was served on a health officer in Haveri for having inoculated the state agriculture minister BC Patil and his wife at home breaking the protocol on the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

National Health Mission director-(Karnataka) Arundhathi Chandrashekar in her show cause notice to Dr Jayanand M, Reproductive and Child Health programme officer of Haveri, asked him to explain why the protocol was broken.

As per the Centre’s guidelines, the vaccination should be done at the designated hospitals and it was conveyed repeatedly in many meetings, the director said.

Virus Tidbits

-- Modalities being worked out for Dalai Lama's COVID-19 vaccination: Kangra authorities

-- Closure of 1.5 mn schools due to Covid hit 247 mn children in India: UNICEF study

-- Schools in Puducherry re-opened for full-day classes